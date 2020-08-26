A 14-year-old is the suspect of a shooting that happened in Widefield Tuesday night, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
EPSO responding to a shooting in the Widefield area. Media staging will be at the corner of Caballero and President. PIO enroute and approximately 20 minutes away pic.twitter.com/kTmgqjoaTT— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 26, 2020
The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on Caballero Avenue, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The neighborhood is south of Fontaine Boulevard and west of Fountain Mesa Road.
When law enforcement arrived the suspect was not there, but officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but there were no updates on his condition as of Wednesday morning, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
Deputies searched for the boy but did not find him. The Colorado Springs Police Department joined the search for the teen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
