According to an afternoon update from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Spencer Hallman, a 14-year-old boy from Berthoud, has been found safe following his disappearance on Wednesday in Colorado's Rawah Wilderness.
Hallman was on a group camping trip at the time of his disappearance. He was last seen near the campsite around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but at some point wandered off. After his camping group conducted a brief search, authorities were contacted by the group leader about the situation via emergency GPS device at 9 p.m.
Overnight, searchers scoured the area by utilizing thermal imaging and night vision. Their initial effort yielded no results. Searchers then entered the field before sunrise on Thursday morning to continue the search.
At about 1:53 p.m., searchers found Hallman tired and dehydrated, but otherwise in good health. He was found off trail, approximately 5 miles from the West Branch Trailhead. After he was found, he was escorted out of the wilderness area on horseback by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Posse.