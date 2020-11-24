Colorado Springs has just 14 available intensive care hospital beds and Denver 25, while Weld County is down to three and Pueblo five at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
"There's a crunch in some of these areas on the non-ICU beds, too," Polis said at a news conference, adding that about one in every 41 Coloradans is contagious with the sometimes deadly virus.
With 4,150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state is at the "height of infection," he said.
While the state's number of new daily diagnoses may be dropping or plateauing — it's still too early to tell — hospitalizations continue to rise, officials said.
Staffing shortages are anticipated within the next week at 31 Colorado hospitals, he said. As of Tuesday, more than 10% of Colorado hospitals predicted they will exceed their ICU capacity within a week and will have to rely on other hospitals, according to a news release from the governor's office issued later in the day.
Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for El Paso County's health department, said local hospitals will activate their medical surge plans as demands for care increase.
If surge capacity is exhausted, patients will be "referred within the hospital system networks and other hospital networks throughout Colorado. If these resources are also depleted, there would then be a request for assistance from the State Emergency Operations Center/Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the use of alternate are facilities," she said in a statement, quoting Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
As to whether the county would be moving to level "purple" as a result of a seemingly imminent shortage of ICU beds, she said officials "just learned yesterday that we will be required to move to level 'red'" and that the move "has not been implemented, so it is premature to speculate if or when there would be a required move to level purple."
However, "in the immediacy, stepped up prevention measures are needed to reduce disease spread," she added.
She would not provide the number of available ICU beds in the county, referring inquiries to hospitals themselves.
Centura Health, which operates two of the Colorado Springs' four hospitals, did not respond to a request for the number of ICU beds available. Representatives of UCHealth, which runs the other two hospitals in the city, said it had 60 "licensed" beds, but it was unclear how many of those were available.
"The public can help hospitals in this specific hour by heeding the advice of public health experts," hospital spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said, calling on the public to wear masks, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.
Michael DiStefano, chief medical officer of Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, said Tuesday he has been in "frequent communication" with chief medical officers of both local systems regarding the possibility of his hospital taking patients from adult hospitals — likely younger adults patients — on a "case by case basis" if Children's has the capacity and the other hospitals have a need.
"Right now we have set ourselves up to be a resource," he said, adding that his hospital hasn't set restrictions on ages or conditions of patients it would take. "In 2020, the moment you make a plan, the next day you have to change it."
A spokeswoman for Denver County's health department confirmed Tuesday evening that only 25 ICU beds were available in Denver as of the time of Polis' news conference, but that the number had since risen to 26.
"The percentage of available ICU beds in Denver is consistent with what we are seeing across the region — Denver is not unique," said Tammy Vigil, a marketing and communications specialist with the Denver health department. "Regional ICU availability, over the past few days, has ranged between 15 and 20%." The state would make the call about moving the county to "purple," she added.
She would not provide the total number of available ICU beds in the county but said that 15% of them are available, not including additional surge capacity "that can be staffed and operational within 24 hours."
A spokeswoman for Pueblo County's health department said the county coordinates workload within the hospitals, and that a move to "purple" would be determined by the state health department.
When asked if the shortage of ICU beds in specific counties meant the state health department would be reclassifying those counties as "purple," state officials said only, "No county in Colorado is in level purple," and no alternate care sites have been activated by the state.
Officials from the health department in Weld county did not respond to questions about its county's ICU capacity, number of beds, or plans to address bed shortages.
To help alleviate pressure from hospitals with full ICUs, the Colorado Hospital Association set up a combined transfer center that connects hospitals across the state to share capacity, association spokeswoman Julie Lonberg said. Using that system, one hospital with a full ICU could send a patient with critical needs to the another, and a patient with less critical needs could be accepted by the hospital with the full ICU, she said.
"This is all working OK today. If this growth continues unchecked as it has, we will not be able to meet the needs forever," Lonberg said.
The state has activated contracts with agencies to provide additional health care workers and ease staffing shortages, but those contracts have provided workers to skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes, she said. Finding additional hospital staff is a struggle because the virus is spiking across the country, she said.
Denver-based pulmonologist Dr. Kolene Bailey said while hospital systems have the ability to add bed space, the limited numbers of ICU beds, as stated by Polis, emphasizes the urgent need for action to slow the virus.
"The more patients we have, the more stretched thin we are," Bailey said.
As of Tuesday, the state's online COVID-19 dashboard listed the "plains to peak" area, including El Paso County, as having 21% of ICU beds available; the "south" region, including Pueblo, as having 14%; the "mile high" region, including Denver, as having 21%; and the "northeast" region, including Weld County, as having 25% available.
In the region surrounding and including El Paso County, 36 ICU beds out of 169 are available, according to the dashboard Tuesday afternoon. In the region surrounding and including Denver County, 177 of 862 beds were available. In the region surrounding and including Pueblo, 11 of 79 beds were available. In the region surrounding and including Weld County, 46 or 181 beds were available.
When asked for specific hospital capacity numbers in each city Polis mentioned Tuesday, state officials said they could only share regional data, citing a data-sharing agreement with hospitals.
Overall, COVID-19 cases in the state may be stabilizing, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the state health department, referring to declining daily case counts since Thursday.
"It could be our easiest indication that some of the precautions Coloradans are taking are making a difference," Herlihy said, adding that the effects of actions taken "a week ago, two weeks ago" are just now being reflected in the data. "It's really too soon to know if this is going to be a lasting trend. We would like to see several days more of data."
On the current trajectory, the state will see an estimated 6,600 COVID-19 deaths this year by the end of December — nearly triple the 2,456 deaths seen so far, Herlihy said, adding that the state is now projected to exceed ICU capacity by January, an improvement upon previous forecasts that it would do so by December or even November.
The projected death total can be decreased "by thousands" if Coloradans buckle down on basics like hand-washing, social-distancing and mask-wearing, she said.
"At that high rate of disease transmission, we are unfortunately going to see an increasing number of deaths occur," she added, calling the level of transmission "unprecedented."
In other COVID-19 news:
- It's likely only a matter of two or three weeks until the first Coloradans "are hopefully able to receive life-saving vaccines," Polis said, but cautioned that such vaccines would not result in "immunity the next day." While results will vary by manufacturer, they're likely to involve two shots and a 45-day period before they're fully effective, he said. The vaccine will first be available to front-line workers and high-risk Coloradans before it's available to the general public, state officials have said.
- Polis said the state would convene a taskforce focused on "getting kids back to in-person learning in January," with its first meeting to be held Wednesday. He said he strongly believes that schools are the "safest place" for both teachers and students, regardless of community outbreaks. The goal will be "uninterrupted" learning for all grade levels. He acknowledged staffing as an issue, in light of quarantines, but said just because the challenge is significant "doesn't mean we should back away."
- Polis challenged counties that ignore the state's order to downgrade their status on the state's COVID-19 dial, and business owners who fail to heed public health orders. "It's time for every Coloradan, including county elected officials, to really ask themselves, 'Are you on the side of the virus, or on the side of Colorado?' " Polis said. "It's no different than it's always been, regardless of the personal opinion of county commissioners ..." Businesses may lose their licenses if they choose not to heed Colorado law, he added.
Gazette reporter Mary Shinn contributed to this article.