A 13-year-old girl south of Colorado Springs was taken to the hospital Sunday after suffering a single gunshot wound.
Police responded to a call at Fire Station No. 8 on Airport Road for a reported shooting, and found the victim, who was being driven to the hospital before stopping at the fire station for medical assistance.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of South Academy Boulevard and U.S. 85/87 in El Paso County.
The girl's injuries were non-life threatening. No other information about the shooting was released by authorities.