A teenage girl found dead in her Pueblo home on Monday was identified Wednesday as 13-year-old Haley Perkins, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter confirmed.

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive female, officials said, who was later found deceased.

According to a statement issued to the public Monday by the department, her death was "considered suspicious" due to her age.

Her death has since been ruled a homicide. No suspects have been identified.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident or who has seen anything suspicious in the area to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

