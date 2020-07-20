A boy who died after being ejected from a vehicle in a Colorado Springs crash was identified Monday as 13-year-old Hezekiah Goldman, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.
Police responded to the July 13 crash at about 1:15 a.m. and received reports that a person had possibly been ejected, according to a Colorado Springs Police Department news release.
The crash happened in the area of La Salle Street and North Academy Boulevard when the vehicle struck a utility pole, ultimately causing 12,000 residents to lose power.
Goldman was rushed to a hospital following the crash and died July 14, police said.
Investigators determined two other juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash, according to the news release. Police have not said who was driving or what caused the crash.
Details about the other occupants, including their injuries, were not released and the investigation is continuing.
Goldman’s death is the 19th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were 24 traffic deaths in the city.