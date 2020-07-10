13-year-old arrested in car thefts, home invasion in Fountain

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he allegedly participated in stealing two cars and robbing a family at gunpoint Sunday, Fountain police said.
According to a news release from police:
The 13-tear-old and another suspect crashed a car reported stolen in Colorado Springs in the 600 block of Blossomfield Road in Fountain, then entered a nearby home, where they held the residents at gunpoint before taking keys and stealing their car.
Police initially pursued them, but gave up the chase because of the high speeds and the danger it presented to officers and other drivers.
The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and first-degree burglary, according to police.
Police said they expect to make more arrests.