Here's a look at the 13 largest wildfires in Colorado history.
13. Burn Canyon fire, 2002 – 31,300 acres.
12. Beaver Creek fire, 2016 – 38,380 acres.
11. 117 fire, 2018 – 40,892 acres.
10. Bear Springs/Callie Marie fires, 2011 – 44,662 acres.
9. Bridger fire, 2008 – 45,800 acres.
8. Last Chance fire, 2012 – 52,000 acres (grassland).
7. Missionary Ridge fire, 2002 – 71,739 acres.
6. High Park fire, 2012 – 87,250 acres. The fire destroyed 259 west of Fort Collins. Read more here.
5, Cameron Peak fire, 2020 – 102,596 acres. Read more here.
4. Spring Creek fire, 2018 – 108,045 acres. Read more here.
3. West Fork complex fire (West Fork, Windy Pass and Papoose fires), 2013 – 109,632 acres. At its peak, the West Fork fire was funneled by winds through drainages, and consumed dead spruce trees and their highly-combustible red needles. The town of South Fork was threatened. Read more here.
2. Hayman fire, 2002, – 138,114 acres. Smoke was first reported about a mile west of Park County Road 77, near Lake George. Numerous Teller County subdivisions were evacuated, and others in El Paso and Douglas counties also were evacuated. Read more here.
1. Pine Gulch fire, 2020 – 139,007 acres (still burning as of Sept. 8). Read more here.
Notes: The Mount Zirkel complex fire in 2002 covered 31,016 acres. All of the top 10 fires happened since 2002. The list does not include the Waldo Canyon fire of 2012 and Black Forest fire of 2013, which each destroyed more homes.
Source: Colorado State Forest Service