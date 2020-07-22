A 12-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening at her home in Fountain, a police spokeswoman said.
The shooting in the 6800 block of Kasson Drive was reported at 5:45 p.m.
It is unknown who else was in the home when the shooting happened.
Public Safety Information Officer Lisa Schneider said the girl was hit in the face and was dead when officers arrived. Other people in the home attempted life saving measures but could not revive her, she said.
No information was released about who fired the shot and whether it was accidental.