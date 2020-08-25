Ashley Grate

Ashley Grate has been missing since Monday night. Call (719) 444-7000 with any info. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police.

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in the Colorado Springs was found and returned home safely Tuesday, police tweeted.

Ashley Grate was reported as a runaway by her family late Monday, police said.

A family member of Ashley Grate's said she went missing from Erindale Park on the city's north side, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

