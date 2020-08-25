A 12-year-old girl reported missing in the Colorado Springs was found and returned home safely Tuesday, police tweeted.
Ashley Grate was reported as a runaway by her family late Monday, police said.
MISSING CHILD: Be on the lookout for 12 y/o Ashley Grate. She was reported as a runaway by her family yesterday night. It is unknown what she was wearing but is described as a white female w/ blonde hair, 4'11, & 95 lbs.Call (719) 444-7000 with any info. pic.twitter.com/l7LITyuwhB— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 25, 2020
A family member of Ashley Grate's said she went missing from Erindale Park on the city's north side, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.
