A 12-year-old boy who died in a head-on crash April 4 was identified Thursday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Rhyan Langat was a passenger in a Mazda Protege being driven the wrong way on Colorado 94, Colorado State Patrol said. The Mazda, driven by 45-year-old Stephen Mwangi, collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander traveling west about 9:15 p.m. near Enoch Road, said Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler.

The boy died in the crash, Patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota had minor injuries. Mwangi had serious injuries, authorities said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

Speed was also considered to be a factor in the crash, Cutler said.

Langat was the ninth traffic fatality in unincorporated El Paso County this year. At the same time last year, there were five.

