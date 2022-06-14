An 11-year-old has been missing in El Paso County since Monday evening, El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.

Travon Cardozo was last seen in the area of 7200 Sullivan Drive in the Security-Widefield area at 6:30 p.m.

Cardozo is described as 4-foot-8 and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top, blue and yellow shorts and black shoes when he was last seen.

The agency said Cardozo has a history of running away.

Anyone who has seen Cardozo or has related information is asked to call 719-390-5555.