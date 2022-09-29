Missing 11-year-old Romeo

Missing 11-year-old Romeo

 Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy with a history of running away from home.

The boy, Romeo, was last seen leaving Sproul Junior High at noon Thursday wearing black stonewashed jeans, a black and blue hoodie and gray knit tennis shoes.

Romeo was most recently reported missing Wednesday before returning home. The Sheriff's Office is once again asking for the public's help in finding him.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 with any information on his whereabouts.

