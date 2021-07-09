Colorado Springs police seized six stolen vehicles and settled 16 felony warrants when they raided a home in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday.
Police announced Friday that they had also confiscated a "large quantity of narcotics," including methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin, which they said will assist in an investigation into a group of people dealing drugs, stealing cars, and breaking into homes in the area.
The operation, which closed down Brush Creek Road for most of Tuesday afternoon, was carried out by SWAT units after Colorado Springs police secured a search warrant for the residence on knowledge that several people inside had active arrest warrants.
In total, police found that seven of the 21 people in the house had active felony warrants. Four more were arrested during the raid, bringing the total number of arrested individuals to 11.
Police said several of the people inside the house tried to run away when they arrived, and some tried to dig themselves to freedom through the building's crawl space.
Colorado Springs police said that because they are still investigating them, they haven't yet identified the people arrested.