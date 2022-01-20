An officer-involved shooting at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex left one person wounded, police said Thursday.
A suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a police officer was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation.
Officers were parked in the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive just before midnight Wednesday when they heard what sounded like a bullet flying past their vehicles, police said. They later spotted a gray/silver SUV parked in the middle of the road near Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive before it fled.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and later found it at the Colony Hills Apartment on the city's southeast side. They found a male believed to have been the driver of the SUV walking around the complex.
"When the male saw the officers, he took off running and officers chased him on foot," police said in a report. "At one point during the chase, the suspect turned and pointed a weapon at an officer. In response, at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect."
The injured suspect was taken into custody and later treated at a hospital, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting.