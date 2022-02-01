One person was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV.
A manhunt is on for the gunman.
Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to a shots fired call at the Arbor Pointe Apartments near Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive. KKTV reported that residents were evacuated as police surrounded the complex, in case the shooter was still there.
Officers found one wounded person, who was taken to a hospital, KKTV reported. The victim's condition is unknown.
Police told KKTV that they know the suspected shooter but have released suspect information.
This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com.