One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters in a crash at Nevada Avenue near Fillmore Street, officials with the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments said Saturday.
Fire officials first announced the crash via Twitter at 11:26 a.m. The crash shutdown northbound Nevada at Fillmore for nearly 90 minutes while police and fire crews worked the scene.
Fire officials did not give an update on the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.
