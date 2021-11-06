The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which sent one juvenile to the hospital Saturday morning, officials with the office said.
Deputies said the shooting took place between 2-2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Old Sage Road. The incident occurred alongside a dirt road located in Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The juvenile was shot once in the leg while in a vehicle with their family, deputies said.
Initially, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a hospital after learning a juvenile had suffered a gunshot wound. The injuries were not life-threatening, deputies said. Police investigation revealed the shooting took place within the jurisdiction of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and deputies took over the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office's tip line at 719-520-6666.