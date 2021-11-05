One woman has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 25 between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street Friday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police said there was a four-vehicle crash on the interstate just after 6:20 p.m. Police did not have an update on the woman's condition and did not say whether the woman was a driver or a passenger.
Two lanes of southbound Interstate 25 are closed due to the crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.