One person was injured in a stabbing near Patty Jewett Golf Course Wednesday evening.
Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue after a nearby business reported a stabbing around 7:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found an individual who received minor injuries following an argument over personal property, police said. The suspect, who is currently unidentified, fled the scene prior to police arrival.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. This article will be updated as more information is received.