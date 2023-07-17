One person was injured in a stabbing in an east Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive, just northwest of the intersection of South Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard, and found a male victim with stab wounds on scene, officials said.

But the reporting party and the victim gave state statements that "did not match up" with evidence at the scene, police said. Police did not elaborate on what that evidence was or the disparities in reports.

Police did not report any arrests.