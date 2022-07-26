One person was stabbed following a verbal altercation in west Colorado Springs Monday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Abbott Lane, near the Walmart on 8th Street, for a reported stabbing. Officers said they located both involved parties and learned that the suspect threatened the victim during a verbal altercation.

Police said the suspect left and returned with a weapon, attempting to assault the victim inside his vehicle. The victim stabbed the suspect in self-defense, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 45-year-old Jerry Pinyerd, was arrested and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.