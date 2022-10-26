Pedestrian crash 102622

A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian on the 400 block of Garden of the Gods Road just east of Interstate 25 Tuesday night.

One man was taken to the hospital with "serious, life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy street in Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just before 8 p.m., police arrived to the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle crash on the 400 block of West Garden of the Gods Road after the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who had been "crossing the street in the mid-block, not using a crosswalk," police said.

Police said the Major Crash Team assumed the investigation. The man's condition is currently not known.

