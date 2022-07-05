A man has died after a shooting in north Pueblo early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Pueblo Police Department reported the death as a homicide.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a location on Bonnymede Road for a disturbance call. Police said they received additional calls reporting sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police located a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died of his injuries there, police said.

Officials did not release the name of the victim or indicate that any arrests had been made.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Person Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-240-0130 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.crimestoppers.com.