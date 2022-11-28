One person was injured when a man began firing his gun at Memorial Park early Sunday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

The suspect, victim and a witness were in the victim's car at the park when the suspect, known only as "Mustang" to the victim, got out and began "shooting at unknown objects," police said.

The victim was seated in the car with his feet resting outside on the pavement when the suspect shot the victim in the foot, police said. The victim and witness then fled the area and reported the incident to a clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

The victim drove to a hospital where he was contacted by police, officials said. Police said the suspect is still unknown, but was described as a white, 6-foot-1 male around 55 years old with blue eyes and silver hair. The suspect was last seen wearing tan overalls, police said.