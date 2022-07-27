One man was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs police said.
According to police, witnesses reported that around 6:30 p.m., the victim parked his vehicle in a Cul-de-sac at 2700 Dickens Drive when two males approached him and started shooting into the vehicle.
Police said two small groups got into an altercation and the situation escalated. The man who was shot played some role in the altercation, police said, but to what extent is remains unknown. Police recovered around ten shell casings from the scene.
The victim hit another car while attempting to flee, police said, and the suspects left in a "dark-colored SUV." The victim reportedly then drove himself to a business where citizens called 911.
Officers arrived to the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway at the Kum & Go gas station in the area to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and bleeding profusely, police said. The man was taken to the hospital. As of Wednesday night, police believe he will survive.