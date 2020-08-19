A body was found inside a duplex destroyed by fire Tuesday, one of two late-night house fires near Old Colorado City, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, may be one of the residents who was unaccounted for after the fire, officials said. The death does not appear to be due to arson or other criminal action, said Fire Capt. mike Smaldino.
The fire engulfed a duplex in the 400 block of 14th Street around 10:45 p.m. Thirty-six firefighters battled the blaze for more than 45 minutes, but were unable to prevent the roof from collapsing.
#ColoradoSpringsFire actively working structure fire. pic.twitter.com/FqyN5JEMTY— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 19, 2020
The other resident of the duplex was not home during the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a dog which was in the house.
A brush truck also responded to the fire to control large amounts of embers from starting a wildfire.
Another fire burned the garage of a home in the 6200 block of Stemwood Drive around 12:30 a.m.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.