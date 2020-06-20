One person has died and three others were serious injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.
Police said about 9 p.m. near East Fountain and South Murray boulevards, an eastbound sedan was struck by an oncoming westbound Mazda. All three occupants of the sedan and a passenger of the Mazda were taken to a hospital.
The Mazda passenger died en route, police said. The person's name was not released, pending notification to the family.
Friday's death is the 16th traffic related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At the same time last year, there were 18.