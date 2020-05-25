watson+blvd+house+fire.jpg

One person and two pets are dead after an overnight house fire in Security near Venetucci Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Watson Boulevard near Venetucci Elementary School at about 1 a.m. Monday and found "heavy smoke coming from all eaves of the house" due to an attic fire, said Security Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Chambers.

"I had a crew stretch an attack line to the front door of the structure, and by the time we had that line charged, the fire had already breached" a slope of the roof, he said.

"That's when I made the determination to go to a defensive attack on the fire."

The fire was under control in a little over an hour and out in two, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the name of the victim had not yet been released.

