One person and two pets are dead after an overnight house fire in Security.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Watson Boulevard near Venetucci Elementary School at about 1 a.m. Monday and found "heavy smoke coming from all eaves of the house" due to an attic fire, said Security Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Chambers.
"I had a crew stretch an attack line to the front door of the structure, and by the time we had that line charged, the fire had already breached" a slope of the roof, he said.
"That's when I made the determination to go to a defensive attack on the fire."
The fire was under control in a little over an hour and out in two, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the name of the victim had not yet been released.