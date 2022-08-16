One motorcyclist was left seriously injured after a hit-an-run vehicle crash just west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
At around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of East Fontanero and North Weber Streets for a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, police said.
The pickup truck reportedly left the scene, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.
Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made, and said they are looking for the truck, which potentially has flat tires on the driver's side.
Anyone who witnessed the scene or saw the fleeing truck is encouraged to call the police department at 719-444-7000.