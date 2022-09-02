Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

One man was shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with serious injuries, Colorado Springs police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive on the city's southeast side at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, police said. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. 

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, they said. Officials are still investigating the incident.

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

