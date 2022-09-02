One man was shot and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with serious injuries, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive on the city's southeast side at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, police said. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived, they said. Officials are still investigating the incident.