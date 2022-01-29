One man is dead following a shooting in southern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Just after 3:25 a.m. police were called to the 2700 block of Bentley Point on reports of a shooting. The area is near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived, they found one man dead on scene. Police officials said all parties involved in the shooting remained on scene and are in contact with investigators.
Based on preliminary evidence, the department's homicide/assault unit is assuming responsibility for the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, officials said.