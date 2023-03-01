One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near North Mesa Elementary School in east Pueblo County, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a report of shots fired north of the school, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that although school had been dismissed for the day, some staff and students were still at the school. Authorities placed the school on lockdown for an hour while deputies investigated.

“All students and staff were safely escorted from the school by sheriff’s deputies,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined the shots were fired from a home in the 900 block of 29th Lane, near the school playground, officials said.

“Some students were on the playground at the time the shots were fired,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tried to contact the suspect in his home, but he refused to speak to them, and threatened deputies with a gun. Deputies left the home to obtain search and arrest warrants, department officials said.

The sheriff's SWAT team executed the warrants "because of safety concerns for residents and the school," according to department officials.

According to the department, the SWAT team and negotiators tried to make contact with the suspect for several hours, but the man refused repeated verbal commands. The SWAT team then deployed gas into the home, but the suspect still refused to comply. When authorities entered the home, the suspect pointed a gun in their direction, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said shots were fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.

According to its press release, the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. Officials said two deputies were put on administrative leave as part of standard operating procedure.