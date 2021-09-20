A two-hour standoff between a wanted man and police on the 2000 block of Winston Road ended at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit and parole officers were attempting to locate 34-year-old Noah Lovato on several felony warrants, according to police.

Officials found Lovato at his residence, where he then barricaded and threatened to harm himself, police say.

Tactical enforcement officers formed a perimeter around the home and negotiated with Lovato for around two hours, before he peacefully turned himself over to police.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Lovato was transported to the El Paso County jail, police say.