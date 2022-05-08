Cop Lights.jpg

One person died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 Saturday night, according to a news release from the Colorado State Patrol.

Officials said at about 10:40 p.m., a 1999 Porsche was heading west on the highway when the driver lost control and ran into a steel guardrail at about mile marker 349 near Ramah, an El Paso County town northeast of Colorado Springs.

The 30-year-old driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, died at the scene, the release stated. No additional information was available on the driver.

