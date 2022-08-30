A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed South Circle Drive and Janitell Road for several hours Monday.
Colorado Springs police were notified about 8:30 p.m. of the crash in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot.
WB Circle Dr is closed at Janitell Rd until further notice for a serious traffic accident. Seek alternative routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 30, 2022
The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision. The rider was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Police initially alerted the public regarding the closure just before 10:15 p.m., as the major crash team took over investigation of the crash. The intersection had reopened by 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they found no evidence that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.