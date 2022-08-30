motorcycle fatal kktv aug 30.jfif

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed South Circle Drive and Janitell Road for several hours Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. 

 Courtesy of KKTV

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed South Circle Drive and Janitell Road for several hours Monday. 

Colorado Springs police were notified about 8:30 p.m. of the crash in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Circle when it was struck by a vehicle turning left into a parking lot. 

The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision. The rider was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. 

Police initially alerted the public regarding the closure just before 10:15 p.m., as the major crash team took over investigation of the crash. The intersection had reopened by 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police said they found no evidence that the driver of the vehicle was impaired. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments