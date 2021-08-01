Crash shuts down I-25 near Bijou

Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street is closed Sunday afternoon due to a serious crash. 

 CREDIT: KKTV

One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs. 

Police said the vehicle went off the road and crashed. The driver, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street was closed while police investigated the crash. Traffic was being diverted at the Cimarron Street exit. 

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after southbound I-25 crash
1 killed, children seriously injured after crash northeast of Colorado Springs
135 truckloads of mud cleared from I-70; Glenwood Canyon closure continues

Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.

Tags

Load comments