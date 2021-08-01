One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs.
Police said the vehicle went off the road and crashed. The driver, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street was closed while police investigated the crash. Traffic was being diverted at the Cimarron Street exit.
#I25 northbound: Full closure due to a crash at Exit 142 - Bijou Street. Road closed due to crash; traffic must exit at Exit 141 Cimarron St; alternate route advised https://t.co/gYrgoqRffV— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 1, 2021