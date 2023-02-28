One person died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

The driver was heading west on 4900 block of North Carefree Circle shortly after 9 p.m. when the person lost control of the vehicle, went off the south side of the road and then hit a tree, police said.

Police said it is too early to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The death is the 11th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. Police had reported six traffic fatalities at this time last year.

Earlier Monday, a motorcyclist died in an afternoon crash in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road where the motorcycle and vehicle had collided around 4:20 p.m.