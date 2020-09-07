A driver was killed Monday morning after crashing on the interstate just south of Colorado Springs.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver was traveling southbound when he veered into the median at mile marker 134, which is between the South Academy exit (135) and Mesa Ridge Parkway exit (132). First responders attempted CPR before pronouncing the driver dead at the scene.
A spokesperson with State Patrol says the single vehicle was the only one involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It was reported at 6:46 a.m.
