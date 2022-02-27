Highway U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs is closed Sunday after a major crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT tweeted at about 7:45 a.m. that eastbound and westbound lanes were closed after a crash at Elbert Road, which is between the towns of Peyton and Falcon.

One driver was killed and second seriously hurt after a pickup truck and car crashed head-on, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The collision happened sometime before 7:45 a.m. The man driving the pickup was transported to a hospital Colorado Springs via ambulance. Flight for Life responded to the scene, but the other driver died before they could be airlifted, according to KKTV.

Troopers have identified the pickup driver as a 45-year-old from Colorado Springs. No information was available on the deceased driver.

