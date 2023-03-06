A deadly crash has closed a portion of Colorado 94 in eastern El Paso County Monday morning, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The crash, reported by the department around 7:15 a.m., shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between Page Road and Peyton Highway, just northeast of Schriever Space Force Base.

As of about 12:10 p.m., the closure remains in place, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Colorado State Patrol told KKTV that several cars were stopped while children boarded a school bus when an oncoming vehicle failed to stop and struck one of the waiting vehicles. Two more cars were unable to avoid the wreck site and also crashed, KKTV reported.

Troopers told KKTV that a person in one of the middle vehicles was killed and several others suffered serious injuries, but that the school bus was not involved and none of the children were injured.

According to KKTV, distracted driving was likely the cause of the crash and that the State Patrol plans to pursue charges against the driver.