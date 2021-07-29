At least one person was killed Thursday in a crash in Black Forest when a semitruck collided with a pickup truck.
One person died on scene. A driver sustained serious injuries and two minors were transported to the hospital with "moderate injuries," Colorado State Patrol troopers said.
The state patrol responded to the crash at Burgess and Vollmer Road at 1:08 p.m. A silver pickup truck had been blocking the intersection, troopers said.
Tow trucks were on the scene of the crash as of around 3:20 p.m., and responders had the intersection cleared at 3:52 p.m. The coroner also responded to the scene.