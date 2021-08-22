A 39-year-old woman was killed and multiple people were injured after a dump truck and two other vehicles collided east of Peyton late Sunday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers responded to the crash at Highway 24 and Log Road just after 11 a.m.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a 33-year-old male driver and two children were traveling west on the highway in an International dump truck when it collided head on with a Nissan Titan and a Toyota Sienna, which were both eastbound. Troopers said the 51-year-old driver of an eastbound Harley Davidson also had to "lay down" his bike to avoid the crash.
Troopers said the 39-year-old driver of the Toyota died from her injuries. Of those transported to the hospital, including a man and woman who were in the Nissan Titan, at least one had sustained “serious injuries."
The accident also led to a fuel spill.
Cleanup and an investigation continued into the evening Sunday, with traffic reduced to a single lane in the area of the crash.