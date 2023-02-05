Deputies on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that left one person dead and four others wounded, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch community.

One of the victims died after being rushed to a hospital, and the other victims were being treated for "varying levels of injuries," sheriff's Lt. Deborah Mynatt said in a statement.

The victim who was fatally shot was not immediately identified Sunday, and the authorities were still searching for the suspects. Investigators believe that the shooting may have been connected to a carjacking on Saturday near Potter Drive, Mynatt said.

The FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department are helping to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.