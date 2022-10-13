One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on a rural east El Paso County road Thursday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The Colorado State Patrol said the Chevrolet SUV was traveling in the area of Judge Orr and Soap Weed roads south of Calhan when the driver rolled the vehicle around 3:45 a.m., KKTV reported.

A 48-year-old man died on scene, according to KKTV. A 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the 34-year-old male driver sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The station reported that CSP is investigating the cause of the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.