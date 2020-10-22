A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in eastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. at the East Hills Apartments on East Hills Road. Police found a man with a gunshot wound and two others with injuries who were transported to a local hospital, Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said.
The name and age of the victim were not released.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 32nd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year.