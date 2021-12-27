Colorado State Patrol says a 21-year-old man was killed and two others were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 50 near 29th Lane in Pueblo County.

In a press release, troopers say “the reporting party noted that the driver was unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle”. As CSP arrived on scene, fire and rescue personnel reportedly told troopers the driver, a 21-year-old man from Pueblo, had died on scene.

Troopers say an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries; their current conditions are unknown.

Those involved have not yet been identified.

