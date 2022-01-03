A person was killed and two others were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on Interstate 270.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-270 between Interstate 76 and Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City.
Commerce City police said the people were outside of their broken-down vehicle waiting on assistance when another vehicle lost control and slammed into it. The out-of-control vehicle then struck the people, police said.
All three people from the broken-down vehicle were rushed to a hospital where one person later died, Commerce City police said. The person driving the out-of-control vehicle was also taken to a hospital, police said. Their condition has not been released.
The identity of the person killed will be released by the Adams County coroner after their next of kin have been notified.
