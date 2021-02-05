A Colorado Springs man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting inside an apartment in the 3900 block of Galley Road just before 3 p.m. They found one man dead and a second man who was injured. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.
If the El Paso County Coroner’s Office rules it a homicide, it will be the fourth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year after a record 39 killings in 2020.
The killing comes two days after a double homicide and suicide at an apartment south of the city near Fort Carson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
