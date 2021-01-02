One person was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Exit 116 south of Fountain, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Troopers responded to an 8:30 a.m. call about a possible multiple-vehicle crash, but later determined that only one car was involved, according to State Patrol spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado.
According to the State Patrol, a Ford Expedition lost control in the south lanes of I-25, drove off the road and through a fence before rolling over in a field. The passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
"The passenger's name will be released upon notification of the next-of-kin," the State Patrol said in a release.
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was released from the scene. Excessive speed or impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The fatal crash was the region’s first of the year after a record 50 traffic-related deaths in Colorado Springs in 2020.